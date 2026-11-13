The Supreme Court of New South Wales dismissed a police application to ban a climate action in Newcastle Harbour. The Paddle for the Plant flotilla, organised by the Rising Tide movement, is set to go ahead as planned, with hundreds of people in kayaks taking part.

As ABC News reports, Justice Edward Muston said he had to balance the public interest in political expression through assembly against police concerns. In his view, the interest in facilitating political expression through assembly outweighs the reasonable concerns of the police commissioner.

Participants’ plans

The court heard that up to 785 participants in kayaks and other vessels plan to enter the harbour in the morning. Activists are to deploy a 20-metre structure made of connected floating letters reading “Coal Exports Equals Climate Chaos”.

Participants also plan to form a continuous line across the harbour for 30–40 minutes to block the shipping channel, before returning to shore. The number of vessels will be limited to 785, more than twice the number of participants in previous anti-coal protests at the port.

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Police objections and safety

Organisers of public assemblies in New South Wales submit a notice to the police commissioner, known as Form 1. The police commissioner objected to this application and asked the Supreme Court to ban the event due to risks to participants and harbour users. Without Form 1, participants could face charges, including for obstructing people, vehicles or vessels.

Police lawyer David Hume told the court that transport officials and police considered the risks unacceptable. He cited the danger of collisions, vessels capsizing and drowning in open water. Assistant Police Commissioner David Waddell also referred to an incident last year when protesters were carried by the current hundreds of metres into the harbour.

Rising Tide lawyer Michael Green said a kayak safety team would operate at the event, swimming in the channel would be prohibited, and life jackets would be mandatory. Participants will also be briefed on hand signals for calling for help. Organiser Anne Hodgson said the action would be family-friendly and would not involve civil disobedience.

On the eve of the court hearing, Newcastle City Council banned Rising Tide from holding actions and protests on public land. Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris used his casting vote to approve the decision.

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