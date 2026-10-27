An Egyptian court on Tuesday ordered the closure of one of the country’s last independent media outlets — the online publication Mada Masr. The portal’s founder and editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, was found guilty of operating a website without the required permit and fined $53,400, RMF24 reports.

Fine and detention

The judge ruled that Attalah must remain in custody until the fine is paid. According to Mada Masr, the funds were paid several hours after the decision was announced. At the same time, the editor-in-chief’s whereabouts have remained unknown since then.

Attalah’s lawyer, Hassan al-Azhari, said he would appeal the court verdict. The court’s decision drew criticism from organizations defending freedom of expression.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on an independent outlet

Mada Masr conducts journalistic investigations, including into corruption, the growing role of the army in the state, and human rights violations. Since 2017, the outlet’s website has been blocked by Egyptian authorities. An accreditation application filed in 2018 has still not received a response, according to the portal.

Human Rights Watch called the proceedings against Attalah an escalation of repression and an “outrageous attack on independent media.” Amnesty International and another 118 civil society and media organizations called on the Egyptian authorities to stop persecuting Mada Masr and grant the outlet accreditation.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Egypt ranks 169th in the global media freedom index. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights reports that 26 journalists in the country are in custody because of their professional activities.

Read us on