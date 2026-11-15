A court in Egypt ordered the closure of the independent news outlet Mada Masr and fined it 3 million pounds. The portal’s editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, was sentenced in absentia to one year in prison in separate proceedings, Tagesschau reports.

At the end of October, Attalah was summoned to court. According to her, the judge decided to close Mada Masr and impose the fine after one day of hearings. The journalist was detained for several hours until the fine was paid. On the same day, she learned of another set of proceedings.

Charges in the case

Egyptian judicial authorities brought charges of spreading false news and operating a news website without a permit. The Mada Masr editorial team says it applied for a licence several years ago but had not been informed of its rejection until recently.

Mada Masr has operated for 13 years and still sends out a daily newsletter in Arabic and English. Among other things, the outlet reported on criticism of the transport minister following a fatal railway accident west of Cairo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on independent media

Human rights defender Mohammed Zaree said that Attalah had repeatedly been detained and questioned by the prosecution. In his view, the authorities seek to bring the media under their control, while shutting down independent newsrooms will deprive society of reliable information about events in the country.

Journalists’ union representative Eman Auf said that journalists in Egypt who try to work neutrally and professionally face bans, threats and intimidation. Observers also believe that the court proceedings against Mada Masr did not comply with the principles of the rule of law: during the October hearing, Attalah was assigned a state-appointed lawyer, while her own lawyers were not allowed to attend.

The editorial team filed an appeal. International journalism organizations condemned the Egyptian authorities’ actions against the media. Zaree also criticized Western governments for what he considers their insufficiently critical attitude toward Egypt’s authoritarian authorities.

Read us on