The EU General Court is due to rule on Wednesday morning on a lawsuit over whether the European Commission broke the law by failing to submit, by the end of 2023, a proposal to end the keeping of farm animals in cages. The ruling could force the European Commission to publish a clear timetable for phasing out cages for most such animals, including laying hens, chickens raised for meat, calves, pigs, rabbits and ducks, Politico Europe reports.

Lawsuit by animal welfare organizations

The case is being brought by Compassion in World Farming on behalf of 170 animal welfare groups. Its director, Debbie Tripley, said the organizations seek to ensure that the European Commission fulfils its legal obligation and publishes deadlines for submitting proposals to ban cages for all farm animals.

The previous European Commission in 2021 stated its intention to gradually phase out and subsequently ban the use of cage systems for a number of animals. The promise came after the End the Cage Age European Citizens' Initiative, which collected nearly 1.4 million signatures, as well as a large-scale but non-binding vote by the European Parliament.

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The Commission planned to submit a proposal by the end of 2023 so that the new rules would take effect in 2027. However, no relevant draft was presented before the 2024 European Parliament elections.

The Commission's further plans

The current European Commission, in its livestock strategy presented in July 2026, promised to gradually phase out cages for chickens and pigs. A proposal concerning chickens is expected on December 9, while a similar initiative for pigs is expected in 2027.

The European Commission declined to comment before the ruling was announced. European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi told Members of the European Parliament that the Commission would examine the court's ruling and implement it “to the best of its ability.” He also stressed that similar standards should apply to imports so that European farmers do not face unfair competition.

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