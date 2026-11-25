In Brussels, Belgium, the General Court of the European Union found that the European Commission had failed to fulfill its promise to prepare a timetable for phasing out the keeping of certain farm animals in cages. This concerns, in particular, calves, rabbits, ducks and other animals. Politico Europe reported on the court's ruling.

Lawsuit by animal welfare organizations

Animal welfare non-governmental organizations filed a lawsuit against the EU's executive body in 2024. They argued that the Commission had ignored a European Citizens' Initiative calling for a ban on cages for all farm animals.

The initiative collected nearly 1.4 million signatures. In 2021, the previous European Commission pledged to present, by the end of 2023, a timetable for banning cages for specified categories of animals. Since this did not happen, a coalition of organizations went to court.

The court did not set a deadline

The General Court, which is part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, noted that the Commission must fulfill the commitments made in its response to the citizens' initiative, regardless of changes in the composition of European commissioners. The European Commission must now establish a timetable for phasing out cages for calves, rabbits, ducks and other animals.

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At the same time, the court did not set a specific deadline by which the Commission must act. According to the publication, it could avoid further steps if it formally withdrew its promise to phase out cages for these animals.

Compassion in World Farming, which led the legal proceedings, said that the Commission had confirmed in a letter that it did not intend to withdraw the promise. The court also denied the plaintiffs access to the Commission's internal documents, and the coalition of animal welfare organizations said it would not appeal the ruling.

European Commissioner for Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi told members of the European Parliament that the Commission would study the court ruling and implement it as best it could. The current Commission has already outlined plans to phase out cages for hens and pigs, but there are no clear timelines for other animal groups.

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