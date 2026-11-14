A court in the Philippines has issued an arrest warrant for preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who is wanted by the United States in a case involving alleged child sex trafficking. The decision marked a step in proceedings for Quiboloy’s possible extradition to the United States, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Quiboloy, who calls himself the “Son of God,” is already being held in custody in the Philippines without bail. He is standing trial there in a separate human trafficking case and faces life imprisonment if convicted. The preacher was arrested in 2024 and later pleaded not guilty to the Philippine charges.

US request and court ruling

According to Philippine Justice Ministry spokesperson Polo Martinez, the country’s authorities filed a motion with the court seeking permission to extradite Quiboloy to the United States. Washington formally submitted such a request in August.

On Thursday, the court also issued arrest warrants for two female associates of Quiboloy who remain at large. Martinez said the court found sufficient grounds to believe that each of the individuals had committed the crimes listed in the extradition request. Separately, the court issued an order barring Quiboloy and the two women from leaving the Philippines.

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Under Philippine law, the court must still hold a hearing before making a final decision on handing the preacher over to the United States.

Charges in the United States

In 2021, a US grand jury charged Quiboloy with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

The US indictment alleges that women were recruited as the preacher’s personal assistants. According to the prosecution, they were required to prepare his food, clean his residence, give him massages and engage in sexual relations with him.

Quiboloy is the founder of the Philippine religious organization Kingdom of Jesus Christ, which claims to have millions of followers and owns a television network. He is also an ally of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

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