The Paris Court of Appeal in France ordered the seizure of €37 million in assets belonging to former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh. The decision was made as part of French proceedings in which Salameh may stand trial over the alleged embezzlement of Lebanese public funds, The National reports.

Which assets were seized

According to lawyer Emmanuel Daoud, who represents the Lebanese state, the seizure covers six properties in the United Kingdom, two in Belgium, and a bank account in France containing €100,000.

The Paris Court of Appeal made the asset seizure decision behind closed doors. The court also rejected Salameh's defence appeal against the seizure orders.

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The parties' positions and further proceedings

Salameh's French lawyers told AFP that France has no jurisdiction to seize assets abroad. They said they intend to appeal to the Court of Cassation, the country's highest court.

The asset seizure is a temporary measure pending a possible trial. In the event of a conviction, the property may be confiscated and used to compensate victims. Lawyer Daoud described the Lebanese state as the main victim.

The 76-year-old Salameh is in Lebanon, where he is also involved in proceedings concerning alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment, money laundering and bribery. The publication notes that a possible hearing of the case in France could take years. French law allows proceeds from the sale of illegally acquired assets to be transferred to third countries provided they are used for the benefit of the local population.

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