The High Court in Kolkata, India, has ordered YouTube, X and Instagram to remove several posts containing the 36-minute documentary “The Friendship Files”. The film, published by Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia, makes allegations of cronyism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. As Dawn reports, the lawsuit was filed by flagship company Adani Enterprises, which called the film’s content defamatory.

Interim order until January

The interim court order will remain in force until January 31, 2027. The court also barred Bhatia from distributing the video. Hearings in the case are expected to resume in January.

The ruling states that the film is not a news report or an account of the proceedings, but rather a dramatized narrative. Adani Enterprises told the court that the film contains false information and prompted inquiries from some of the company’s investors.

The company also stated that it does not seek to restrict constructive criticism of government policy or business concentration, but argued that Bhatia had concealed material facts.

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The parties’ positions and the film’s content

Bhatia, who lives in the United States, wrote on X that the lawsuit includes a claim for 500 million rupees, or $5.25 million, in damages. He said that the truth is on his side.

The film, which has gained millions of views on social media in recent days, uses archive footage to trace the history of Modi’s and Adani’s ties, beginning in the state of Gujarat, where both come from. It also raises questions about Adani’s bid, which won a 2019 tender for six airports after a change to a government rule that critics considered beneficial to the company.

Modi’s political opponents have repeatedly accused him of close ties with Adani and favorable treatment of the businessman. The Indian government and the Adani group have denied these claims, saying that all rules were followed and there was no favoritism.

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