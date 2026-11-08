The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan has declared illegal the elections to the Pakistan Badminton Federation held on October 24, 2025. The court ordered the Pakistan Sports Board to hold new elections within 90 days, Dawn reports.

New elections within 90 days

Judge Azam Khan announced the decision in a petition filed by Imtiaz Gul and other petitioners. The Pakistan Sports Board must establish an election commission and conduct voting in accordance with Rule 17 of the Pakistan Badminton Federation’s constitution.

The court ordered that the entire election process, including the announcement of the election schedule and publication of the results, be completed within 90 days.

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Interim management of the federation

Until the elections are completed, the federation’s affairs will be managed by an interim committee. It will be chaired by an additional secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and will also include the director for national sports federations at the Pakistan Sports Board.

The court also ordered that the committee include one former badminton champion each from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. The committee will handle the federation’s current affairs until the newly elected leadership officially assumes office.

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