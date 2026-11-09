Judge Toni Graf in the U.S. state of Utah has scheduled the trial of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of murdering conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk, for early July 2028. The Guardian reports.

The trial will take place in Provo, Utah. Jury selection is set to begin on June 21, 2028. Robinson's defense asked for the proceedings to be postponed until January 2029, while Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, insisted on a date in October 2027.

Charges and the defense's position

The 23-year-old Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

According to prosecutors, in September 2025 Robinson shot Kirk from a roof on the grounds of Utah Valley University, where the activist was holding debates with his ideological opponents. The prosecution alleges that the suspect objected to Kirk's political views, particularly his criticism of gay rights.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the shooting, Robinson turned himself in to police, the publication notes. He also faces two counts each of witness tampering and obstruction of justice. According to court documents, investigators believe he asked his roommate not to cooperate with police and to delete messages that could have been evidence.

Evidence in the case

During a preliminary hearing in July, the court reviewed a video recording containing redacted portions of the interrogation of Lance Twiggs, Robinson's former roommate. Twiggs told investigators that Robinson expressed regret over the shooting.

At the same time, the defendant's lawyers questioned whether there was sufficient evidence to support the theory of a political motive and the reliability of forensic materials. This includes data concerning Robinson's DNA on a towel in which the firearm was wrapped.

Read us on