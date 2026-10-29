Israel’s High Court of Justice has suspended the broadcasting law from taking effect and issued a conditional order requiring the government to explain why the law should not be repealed. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the government, relevant ministers and committees have until January 7, 2027, to submit their responses. The case will be heard by an expanded panel of nine judges.

Petitions against the reform

The law is being challenged in 11 petitions. In September, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara asked the court to freeze its entry into force pending a decision on these petitions.

The attorney general said that key provisions of the reform reached the Knesset without the necessary professional assessment. According to her, the law was advanced through a committee effectively controlled by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi. Baharav-Miara also warned that the law could lead to changes in business and ownership structures that would be difficult to reverse if the court later declares it invalid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How broadcasting regulation is changing

In July, the court had already temporarily suspended provisions of the reform that were due to take effect in the summer. Most provisions of the law are set to come into force two years after its publication.

The document provides for the creation of a new regulatory body with nine members. The candidate selection committee will be chaired by the director general of the Ministry of Communications; it will also include representatives of the regulatory body, the Ministry of Finance, the Competition Authority and academia. The committee will recommend candidates for six positions on the council, while the communications minister will make the final appointments. The remaining three council members will be civil servants representing the ministry and the relevant state regulators.

The Knesset passed the law in July by 53 votes to 48, shortly before its dissolution.

Read us on