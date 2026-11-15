Israel's High Court of Justice, sitting as a panel of all 11 Supreme Court justices, considered whether the justice minister may choose a person to oversee a criminal investigation when law enforcement leaders cannot provide such oversight due to a conflict of interest. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit stressed that the hearing should establish rules for future cases rather than determine who will oversee a specific investigation involving former military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Reason for the dispute

The investigation concerns the leak of a video recording from the Sde Teiman detention center, as well as suspicions of obstructing the identification of those responsible for the leak. The dispute over oversight arose because senior officials in the civilian law enforcement system had previously participated in examining the leak and could potentially be called as witnesses.

The justices considered two questions: whether the conflict of interest of senior prosecution officials extends to their colleagues, and whether the justice minister may appoint another person to provide oversight if the case must be removed from the prosecution service.

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The Civil Service Law allows a minister, after consulting the Civil Service Commissioner, to assign another civil servant a matter that is normally handled by an official removed from it because of a conflict of interest. The dispute concerned the application of Section 23A(d) of this law to criminal investigations.

Previous appointments

In a ruling of November 16, 2025, the court allowed Justice Minister Yariv Levin to use these powers in the exceptional circumstances of the Tomer-Yerushalmi case. At the same time, the court rejected the candidacy of Judges' Complaints Commissioner Asher Kula because the law governing his office does not allow him to perform other work.

The court later also rejected the appointment of retired judge Yosef Ben-Hamo because he did not meet the requirement of being a senior civil servant. Prosecution representative Ran Rosenberg said that the participation of each official in the case should be assessed separately before oversight is transferred outside the legal system. Amit stressed that the minister cannot independently determine who is not entitled to conduct the investigation.

The justices also discussed the possibility of creating a predetermined procedure for selecting the person responsible for oversight in the event of a conflict of interest. Justice Daphne Barak-Erez proposed developing such a mechanism, while Amit raised the issue of selection by lottery.

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