Israel’s High Court of Justice upheld an order to demolish the apartment of Palestinian Abdallah Mahmoud Saud al-Khatib in the village of Kafr Ni'ma near Ramallah in the West Bank. He is accused, among other things, of attempted intentional murder, weapons offenses and membership in an unlawful association. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the court ruled that the exceptional danger of the alleged actions justified the demolition, although no one was killed or injured in the attempted attack.

The court rejected the family’s petition

A panel of judges Yael Wilner, Yehiel Kasher and Ruth Ronnen unanimously rejected a petition filed by al-Khatib’s wife and his two children. The order applies only to the apartment where the family lived, rather than the entire building, which belongs to the father of the accused’s wife and is home to other relatives.

According to the indictment described in the court’s ruling, al-Khatib established a cell for repeated rocket attacks on Israeli targets, manufactured rockets and launchers, and conducted tests. On September 17, 2025, two members of the group, acting on his instructions, placed two rockets near Modi'in Illit and took the necessary steps to launch them toward the city.

One of the rockets fell and damaged the launch mechanism of the other, so neither was launched toward the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The judges’ arguments

Judge Yael Wilner stated that the systematic preparations, the stockpile of rockets and explosives, and the intention to launch rockets every few days indicated the particular gravity of the case. She rejected the family’s argument that the operation had remained only at the planning stage.

The order was issued under Regulation 119 of the British Mandate-era emergency regulations, which provides for the confiscation and demolition of homes under certain circumstances. The family called the measure collective punishment, stressed that the wife and children had not participated in and were unaware of al-Khatib’s alleged actions, and asked that the measure be limited to sealing one room.

Judge Ruth Ronnen supported the decision with reservations, stating that the family’s lack of involvement and knowledge was relevant to assessing the proportionality of the demolition. At the same time, she took into account al-Khatib’s connection to the apartment, the gravity of the charges against him, and the fact that the order was limited to one dwelling. The court also rejected a complaint about an approximately 11-month delay between the attempted attack and notification of the demolition order.

Read us on