A criminal court in Cairo, Egypt, has postponed until 18 November the retrial of Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of the independent Egyptian outlet Mada Masr. At the first hearing on Wednesday, her lawyers requested the appointment of a new judge, BBC News reports.

In absentia verdict and retrial

Attalah is being retried in a case in which she was sentenced in absentia in 2024 to one year in prison for spreading false news and operating a website without a licence. The journalist said that she was in Egypt when the verdict was issued and was unaware of the court’s decision.

Last month, another Cairo court found her guilty of operating an unlicensed website. She was fined 3 million Egyptian pounds, or about $56,000, and Mada Masr was ordered to close. Attalah said she had unsuccessfully tried for years to obtain the required licence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UN statement on pressure on media

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Egyptian authorities were increasing pressure on press freedom, including through persecution and harassment of independent journalists. A representative of the office called on Egypt to end all forms of persecution of journalists and media outlets and to reverse measures aimed at suppressing the work of Mada Masr and the fact-checking platform Matsda2sh.

In September, Egyptian authorities raided the homes of six Matsda2sh journalists — the platform’s entire editorial team — and held them incommunicado for almost a week. They were later charged with joining the Muslim Brotherhood movement and financing terrorism. Their lawyers said that several detainees were beaten and subjected to electric shocks, and also stated that no evidence of the journalists’ links to the movement had been presented.

According to Reporters Without Borders’ 2026 assessment, Egypt ranks 169th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom. The organisation also says that at least 26 journalists detained in recent years remain in custody.

Read us on