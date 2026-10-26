Kenya’s High Court in Nairobi has allowed a lawsuit over a statement by Health Minister Aden Duale, which the applicants believe could have harmed national cohesion, to proceed to a full hearing. On October 22, Justice David Mburú dismissed a preliminary objection by Duale and the attorney general, who insisted that the case should first be considered by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

As Nation Kenya reports, the judge ruled that the existence of the commission and its statutory powers did not mean that the petitioners had to exhaust its procedures for all constitutional claims before going to court.

Lawsuit over a proverb

The lawsuit was filed by lawyer Lempaa Suiyanka and Gitahi Gituki. They ask the court to determine whether the words attributed to Duale violated constitutional standards for public officials, including the duty to promote national unity and respect human dignity.

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The dispute arose from Duale’s public speech on July 20, 2026, in Lafey constituency, Mandera County. According to the petitioners, the minister used a Somali proverb about a hyena accustomed to taking what belongs to others. They believe that the statement may have contained ethnic stereotyping. Duale later explained that the proverb was figurative and was not directed at any ethnic community.

The court did not assess the content of the statement

The petitioners seek a declaration that public officials are required to adhere to constitutional principles of national cohesion, equality, human dignity and responsible leadership during public speeches. They also ask for clarification that freedom of speech does not protect hate speech, ethnic incitement or the promotion of hatred.

Justice Mburú emphasized that at this stage, the court had not decided whether Duale’s statement had indeed violated the Constitution. According to him, this issue must be considered in light of the evidence and the circumstances in which the statement was made. The judge also noted that the request to compel the minister to comply with the commission’s summons requires separate consideration.

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