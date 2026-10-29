Kenya’s Employment and Labour Relations Court did not hear a lawsuit by activist Francis Awino, who sought to annul the appointment of Adan Mohamed as Commissioner-General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Judge Monica Mbaru ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction over the case because it should be filed with the High Court, Nation Kenya reports.

The lawsuit was filed with the wrong court

Mbaru upheld a preliminary objection by the KRA board, supported by the National Treasury, and did not consider the lawsuit on its merits. The Treasury insisted that the case was a matter of public law rather than a labour dispute. KRA also stated that Awino had no right to bring such a case before the Employment and Labour Relations Court and that the appointment should be challenged in the High Court.

The judge referred to a 2026 ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court that defined the limits of the Employment and Labour Relations Court’s powers. Under that ruling, the court does not hear claims by citizens who have no employment relationship with the respondent, including those who are not its employees, employers, or trade union representatives.

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The age issue remains unresolved

Awino acknowledged that he was not seeking the position and was not alleging a violation of his own labour right. He filed the lawsuit in the public interest and asked for Mohamed’s appointment to be annulled and for a new competition to be held. The activist argued that Mohamed had exceeded the mandatory retirement age for public servants — 60 years — and that no lawful exemption had been made public. He also questioned the transparency, competitive nature, and compliance of the appointment with the merit-based selection principle.

The court did not consider these claims on their merits, so the question of Mohamed’s eligibility for the position remains open. National Treasury chief John Mbadi appointed him for a three-year term through a notice in the government gazette dated May 18, 2026. Mohamed replaced Humphrey Wattanga, who became Kenya’s high commissioner to South Africa in April.

Other lawsuits concerning this appointment are already pending before the High Court. The Consumers Federation of Kenya, Cofek, applied there after its earlier case in the Employment and Labour Relations Court was not heard in August on similar procedural grounds. A separate lawsuit was filed by human rights defender Bernard Opere, who also challenges Mohamed’s appointment over his age and public service rules.

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