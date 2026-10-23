The High Court of Kenya in Mombasa has scheduled November 6 for the sentencing decision for 29 people convicted in the case of mass deaths in the Shakahola forest. Among them is preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who, along with 28 other defendants, was found guilty on October 19 of murdering 190 children and one adult.

As Nation Kenya reports, Judge Diana Kavedza instructed the probation service to assign a separate officer to each convict and prepare individual reports for the court before sentencing. They must include information on place of birth, education, family ties, character, attitude toward the crime, possible remorse, and previous convictions.

Reports and sentence mitigation

Probation officers must also collect the views of the convicts’ relatives, including whether they are willing to accept them back into their families and communities. The reports will include assessments of the impact of the crimes on victims, documenting their experiences, feelings about the crimes, and views on possible punishment.

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The court is to receive the reports on October 30 and, from November 2, will hear the convicts’ pleas for sentence mitigation. They will be able to speak in person or through lawyers. The judge also ordered that all convicts be present at the open hearings.

Court findings

The court concluded that the deaths resulted from an organized system of radicalization, coercion, and deliberate deprivation of food and water. According to the court, Mackenzie ordered followers to fast to death, starting with children, while violence, confinement, and deprivation of food and water were used to ensure compliance with these orders.

Starvation was confirmed as the cause of death in 72 cases. Other cases involved asphyxiation, manual neck compression, and head injuries. In another 110 cases, pathologists were unable to establish the exact cause of death due to decomposition of the bodies, but the court considered that the circumstances also indicated death by starvation. A total of 429 bodies were found in shallow graves in Shakahola, although this trial concerned 191 victims.

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