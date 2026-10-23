Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Court has turned to the High Court for clarification on which of the four convicts should be heard before sentencing in a money laundering case involving former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

On October 22, Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa said that both the defence and the prosecution were uncertain about the next procedural steps following the decision of High Court Justice Rose Ougo. Both sides sought permission to approach the High Court to clarify the meaning of its ruling.

Further hearing on October 27

Barasa scheduled a further hearing in the case for October 27 so that the parties could obtain clarification of the High Court ruling. Until then, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u, Testimony Enterprises director Charles Chege Mbutia, and former Kiambu County official Lucas Mwangi Wahinya will remain in custody.

The magistrate also denied Ndung’u release on cash bail and ordered that she remain at Lang’ata Women’s Prison pending further procedural steps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

High Court decision

Last week, Justice Ougo dismissed the appeals of Waititu, Mbutia and Wahinya and upheld their convictions in a case concerning irregularities in the procurement of road works in Kiambu County. Waititu was returned to prison to continue serving his 12-year sentence.

At the same time, the judge allowed the state’s cross-appeal against the acquittal of Ndung’u, Mbutia and Wahinya on money laundering charges. She overturned the acquittals and ordered that they be returned to the magistrate’s court for sentencing submissions and the imposition of sentence.

Waititu was found guilty of corruptly receiving 25 million shillings from Testimony Enterprises, which received a 588 million shilling road contract from the Kiambu County administration. The court also upheld a 10-year ban on the convicts holding public office.

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