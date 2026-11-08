The High Court of Kenya in Nairobi has overturned a 62.72 million shilling fine imposed on steel manufacturer Tononoka Rolling Mills Ltd by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) in a case concerning alleged price collusion and price manipulation involving construction materials. As Nation Kenya reports, the court also annulled the decision of the Competition Tribunal, which had previously upheld the sanctions.

Electronic evidence without a certificate

The court found that CAK had relied, among other things, on emails that did not meet mandatory requirements for the admissibility of evidence. According to the ruling, electronic records must be accompanied by a certificate confirming their origin, authenticity, storage and chain of custody.

CAK insisted that the certification requirement applies only to materials obtained from third parties, rather than files seized directly during searches of companies. The court rejected this argument. It noted that a certificate is required to prevent possible manipulation of electronic records, regardless of who obtained them.

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In November 2024, the tribunal excluded the only electronic evidence certificate submitted by CAK because it was provided late and in breach of legal requirements. At the same time, the tribunal relied on the same electronic materials in its final decision. The court found that, without these data, the remaining evidence was insufficient to establish Tononoka Rolling Mills' liability.

Separate legal entities

The court also disagreed with holding Tononoka Rolling Mills liable for the alleged actions of Tononoka Steels Limited. It found that these are legally separate companies with different activities: Tononoka Rolling Mills produces TMT rebar, while Tononoka Steels Limited produces pipes, hollow sections and wire products.

In August 2023, CAK fined Tononoka Rolling Mills for alleged participation in a price-fixing scheme with other steel manufacturers; eight other producers also received sanctions at the time. Tononoka's claim before the Competition Tribunal was dismissed in July 2025. The court has now overturned the tribunal's decision of July 9, 2025, and CAK's decision of August 17, 2023, along with the financial sanctions and directives imposed on the company.

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