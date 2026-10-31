The High Court of Kenya has found premature a lawsuit by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which challenged an increase in fees for excise stamps. Judge Roselyn Aburili ruled that the society went to court before Parliament had completed its consideration of the 2023 regulations, Nation Kenya reports.

The dispute concerned stamps for beer, spirits, cigarettes, bottled water, soft drinks, juices, and cosmetics. Manufacturers and importers pay for them depending on the number of stamps issued.

Parliamentary review was not completed

The court noted that Parliament's Committee on Delegated Legislation first had to assess whether the authorities had complied with constitutional requirements for public consultations, a regulatory impact assessment, and parliamentary oversight. At the time the lawsuit was filed, the committee had not yet completed its review of the regulations.

LSK argued that the changes had been introduced unlawfully and that public consultations were insufficient. The society also said that no regulatory impact statement had been prepared, the document had not been submitted to Parliament within seven sittings, and the published regulations did not differ from the draft. LSK asked for Legal Notice No. 30 of 2023 to be annulled and its application suspended.

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Tax authority's position

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said that stamp fees had not changed since 2017. According to the agency, inflation, the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against the euro, and a shift in the sales mix toward cheaper goods had affected the system's finances.

KRA said the updated rates were intended to cover the cost of the stamps and help repay a 4.5 billion shilling debt to Swiss company SICPA, which supplied the stamps under a 2015 contract. The fee for stamps for beer bottles was proposed to rise from 1.50 to 3 shillings, while the fee for cosmetic stamps was to increase more than threefold to 2.50 shillings.

The agency also said that on January 17, 2023, it published a public notice, invited comments, and held a meeting with stakeholders on February 1. KRA insisted that the consultations influenced the final version of the regulations and that a regulatory impact assessment was not required because the changes concerned fee rates.

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