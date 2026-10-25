The High Court of Kenya has barred a senior official at the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning, Patrick Makau Muteti, and his wife, Lilian Wanza, from selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of six properties, a vehicle and funds in two bank accounts. The restrictions will remain in force pending an inter partes hearing and determination of the application.

Anti-corruption commission’s lawsuit

As Nation Kenya reports, the application was filed by Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). It is seeking the recovery of 244.97 million Kenyan shillings, which it alleges six companies linked to the official’s wife received under contracts from the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Lilian Wanza is listed as the sole director of Pampire Hyper Solutions, Momentum Solutions, Trihard Solutions, Vineyard Hyper Solutions, Moptive Enterprises Limited and Trimple Agencies Limited. According to the commission, these firms received contracts from January 2015 to September 2025.

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Allegations of conflict of interest

The EACC alleges that Muteti failed to disclose the private interest arising from his connection to his wife and her companies. The commission also states that the official participated in, influenced or facilitated procurement processes involving the companies, although he should have recused himself from such processes.

According to the EACC, the contracts mainly concerned the supply of stationery and other products through a request-for-quotations procedure. The commission believes that the value of certain procurements exceeded the limits permitted for this procurement method.

The restrictions concern real estate in Nairobi and Konza, as well as accounts at KCB Bank and Co-operative Bank. The commission requests either the recovery of 244.97 million shillings or the confiscation of the properties and vehicle and their sale to recover the allegedly unlawfully obtained funds. The hearing on the application is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

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