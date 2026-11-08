Kenya’s High Court has temporarily halted the appointment of 23-year-old Mohamed Hussein Diis as Chief II in the Hareri administrative area of Mandera County. As Nation Kenya reports, Justice David Mburu barred the Office of the President and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration from publishing the appointment in the official gazette, appointing or confirming Diis pending the hearing of a lawsuit over the selection process.

Dispute over the age limit

The lawsuit was filed by 37-year-old Mohamed Hared Issak, one of four shortlisted candidates. He said Diis was recommended for the position despite not meeting the minimum age requirement of 35 years.

The vacancy was re-advertised on May 14, 2026. Applicants were required to be Kenyan citizens, have a KCSE grade of at least C, possess relevant professional qualifications, reside in the area, hold a certificate of good conduct, have computer skills, and be at least 35 years old. Interviews with four candidates were held on June 26, and on July 20 the deputy county commissioner recommended Diis for appointment.

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Positions of the parties and the court’s findings

Diis acknowledged that he had not reached the specified age, but described the age restriction as discriminatory and unconstitutional. He also said he scored 61.2% in the interview, compared with Issak’s 60%. According to him, he had a C+ grade in the KCSE, while Issak and the other candidates received C−, below the advertised requirement.

Justice Mburu noted that the selection records referred to an intention to seek permission to relax certain requirements, but the court saw no evidence that such permission had been granted. Neither the interview panel nor the body responsible for appointing the candidate confirmed its authority to depart from the published criteria. The court stressed that public institutions must comply with the announced requirements or amend them lawfully and transparently. The ruling does not determine the final winner of the competition, but only blocks the appointment until the case is concluded.

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