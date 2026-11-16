The Nicosia Criminal Court in Cyprus ordered the defence to specify its objections to materials the prosecution intends to submit in a case concerning the granting of citizenship to Asian investors under the investment citizenship programme. The next hearing was scheduled for November 23, Cyprus Mail reports.

Charges in the case

The case, known as the golden passports trial, involves former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades, Andreas Demetriades, Dimitris Demetriades, Giorgos Demetriades, Eleni Simillidi, Jing Wang, Josef Friedrich Santin, Vasiliki Georgiou-Santin, the law firm Andreas Demetriades & Co LLC, and Delsk Business Services Ltd.

They have been charged with corruption, bribery, conspiracy to defraud, and money laundering related to the naturalisation of 19 Asian investors under the now-closed programme. Other charges include the alleged unjustified application of a reduced 5% VAT rate and the use of fictitious invoices for money transfers. All defendants deny the charges against them.

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Dispute over evidence

The defence is seeking a separate hearing to determine the admissibility of evidence prosecutors plan to use in court. Lawyer Elias Stefanou argues that police improperly seized materials from the law firm of one of the defendants while executing three search warrants between July 29 and 31, 2021.

According to Stefanou, a significant portion of these materials breaches legal professional privilege and the confidentiality of communications or is unrelated to the case. The materials include mobile phones, computer system units, hard drives, other data storage devices, and paper files. Police specialists extracted electronic data from the storage devices and saved it on a separate hard drive, designated in the case materials as exhibit No. 231.

Prosecution representative Haris Karaolidou said that for a separate hearing, the defence must identify the specific materials to whose use it objects. The court noted that if listing every document or message is impossible because there may be millions of emails, the defence must at least identify categories of evidence it considers protected or unusable. Stefanou agreed and asked for time to prepare such a list.

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