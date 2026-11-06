A court in Colombia has ordered the foundation of First Lady Ana Lucía Pineda to publish a detailed report within 48 hours on all private donations received to help victims of the August 10 earthquake. Anadolu Agency reports.

Pineda, the wife of President Abelardo de la Espriella, oversees a significant portion of private contributions intended for relief and reconstruction following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake. According to the agency, the disaster claimed more than 330 lives, destroyed over 30,000 homes, and affected hundreds of thousands of people.

Court requirement

Under the ruling issued on Thursday, the Colombia Luz y Sonrisas foundation must submit a comprehensive report on its management of the funds. It must clearly, accurately, and consistently describe the allocation of all funds that the foundation received, administered, directed, or distributed.

The court ruling resulted from a lawsuit filed by opposition Senator Alejandro Ocampo. He questioned the foundation’s accountability after it failed to provide full answers to 20 detailed questions, including those concerning the identities of donors, administrative expenses, and oversight mechanisms.

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Questions over the pace of reconstruction

Opposition politicians are criticizing the slow pace of recovery in western Colombia and say that critically needed assistance has still not reached the hardest-hit communities. They estimate the earthquake damage at $9.5 billion. Critics also point to a discrepancy between the more than $200 million in joint aid commitments announced by the president and the actual delivery of assistance on the ground.

In an interim report covering the period through mid-October, the foundation said it had managed more than $17 million in private donations and provided emergency assistance to 48,000 people. At the same time, the document was criticized for lacking detailed data on spending on destroyed housing, schools, and hospitals.

Pineda had previously stated that cash reserves were deliberately not distributed immediately because they are planned for use in the second stage of structural reconstruction and the construction of permanent housing for families who lost everything.

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