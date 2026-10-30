The Lahore High Court in Pakistan directed the counsel for Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, to file a separate petition with the court regarding her medical treatment and permission to meet with family. As Dawn reports, Justice Abher Gul Khan issued the directive while hearing Sakina Niazi’s petition challenging the extension of the preventive detention of Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan.

Noreen Niazi’s hospitalisation

On the evening of October 28, 70-year-old Noreen Niazi was transferred to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology due to a deterioration in her health. This occurred on the recommendation of doctors at Kot Lakhpat jail, where she is being held.

Lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar told the court that a petition concerning treatment and meetings with relatives had already been submitted to the deputy commissioner. The judge also directed that a separate petition be filed directly with the court.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, who was present at the hearing, said that Noreen Niazi was in the intensive care unit. According to him, neither her family members nor her lawyer had been allowed to meet her. He added that he did not know whether she was still in hospital or had been returned to prison.

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Challenge to the extension of detention

Rana Mudassar Umar said there were no legal grounds for extending the detention of Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan. He also said that Noreen Niazi had not previously had heart disease and questioned the circumstances of her hospitalisation.

According to the lawyer, the new detention orders repeat the previous ones but contain different dates. He believes that suspending the detention notice would pave the way for the women’s release.

Imran Khan’s sisters were detained in September under Article 3 of the MPO, when PTI was preparing for a protest march on Islamabad. The initial 30-day detention period was due to end on October 19 for Aleema Khan and on October 20 for Uzma and Noreen Niazi, but the government told the court that the periods had been extended on October 7.

On September 24, the Lahore High Court dismissed petitions seeking the immediate suspension of the preventive detention orders for Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan. Shahrez Khan’s petition concerning the detention of his mother, Aleema Khan, has not yet been scheduled for hearing.

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