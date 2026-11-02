Lahore court seeks reports on detention of Imran Khan’s sisters — Dawn

In Pakistan, the Lahore High Court has sought reports from the Punjab Home Department in cases challenging the extension of the detention of sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan. The court is also considering a petition for medical care for Noreen Niazi.

As Dawn reports, Justice Abher Gul Khan ordered the department to submit the reports by 2:00 p.m. The petitions were filed by Noreen’s daughter, Sakin, and Shahrez Khan, the son of another of Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan.

Challenge to the extension of detention

Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and their sister Uzma Khan were detained in September under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance of 1960. This happened as PTI was preparing for a march on Islamabad demanding Imran Khan’s release from prison.

Aleema was detained for 30 days on September 20, while Noreen and Uzma were detained the following day for the same period. After the initial term ended, the Punjab government informed the court that their detention had been extended for another 30 days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, argued that the extension of detention was unlawful. According to him, after the first 30 days expired, the relevant notification was issued by the deputy commissioner of Lahore. He also said that the detainees were not allowed to meet with relatives and lawyers, and asked the court to declare the new detention orders unlawful.

Noreen Niazi’s health condition

Noreen Niazi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat prison to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after her health deteriorated, on the recommendation of prison doctors. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah had earlier told the Senate that Noreen was doing well after receiving medical care in Lahore.

Last Friday, the Lahore High Court instructed Niazi’s lawyer to file a separate petition regarding treatment and meetings with family members. PTI Secretary-General and lawyer Salman Akram Raja also informed the court about the detention of Aleema Khan’s driver and asked that leniency be shown to him.

Read us on