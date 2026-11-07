The Lahore High Court in Pakistan ordered two private medical colleges to adjust tuition fees and refund excessively charged amounts to students by November 29. The court also ruled that the institutions must not allow adverse treatment of students who went to court.

Dispute over tuition costs

As The Express Tribune reports, the case concerned decisions by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to cap fees for MBBS and BDS programmes at private medical and dental institutions.

In a PM&DC notification dated April 28, 2025, the maximum tuition fee was set at 1.8 million Pakistani rupees. A 5% increase was provided for the 2025 session, while from 2026 fees were to be revised in line with inflation according to the consumer price index. A subsequent notification dated October 6, 2025, set the maximum fee for the 2025–2026 session at 1.89 million rupees.

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Lawsuits by colleges and students

Three private educational institutions challenged the PM&DC's authority to set or cap tuition fees. They argued that the law allows colleges to independently determine and publish their fee structure, and that the regulator has no right to impose a single upper limit.

At the same time, students or their parents filed 12 connected petitions. They demanded that the regulator's decisions be implemented and alleged that the colleges had charged inflated tuition fees and other unauthorized amounts. The PM&DC insisted that controlling the cost of education falls within its regulatory powers and is necessary to protect students and ensure uniform standards at recognized medical and dental institutions.

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