The High Court of Lesotho has given the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) and the Seinoli Trust until 17 November to conclude out-of-court negotiations on the transfer of data concerning communities affected by the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. This was reported by Daily Maverick.

Dispute over access to data

The Seinoli Trust went to court seeking to challenge LHDA's refusal to provide the information. The trust said the data was needed to determine whether the situation of residents near the water project had worsened and whether families had received proper compensation under the agreement between Lesotho and South Africa.

Seinoli Legal Centre Executive Director Reitumetse Nkoti-Mabula said the organisation first sent a request on 28 March 2023, demanding the information within 14 working days. After receiving no response, Seinoli made another request on 26 April. LHDA replied on 22 June, saying the information was its intellectual property and could not be shared with third parties.

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Positions of the parties

Seinoli is requesting the results of censuses and socio-economic studies of people affected by the project, inventories of land and property, maps and photographs of agricultural plots. The list also includes information on housing, livestock, grazing land, fruit trees, medicinal plants and graves, as well as property valuation amounts, compensation offers, signed agreements and documents concerning complaints.

According to Nkoti-Mabula, in 2021–2022 Seinoli held consultations with people, households and communities affected by Phase 1A of the project, which includes the Katse Dam and the Muela reservoir. Some consultation participants said they had not received full compensation for losses caused by the project. About 100 people, households and communities also complained that their lives had become more difficult after the project was implemented.

LHDA Chief Executive Tente Tente denied that the refusal was unlawful. He said some of the requested socio-economic data was still being collected at the time, while the data protection law prohibits the transfer of personal information without the consent of the individuals concerned. After the court decision, Seinoli lawyer Relebogile Tuhlo said the trust would send LHDA a list of all the information it requires.

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