A court in Louisiana, United States, sentenced 31-year-old Kedrayon K. Williams of New Roads to three life terms in prison and chemical castration. He was found guilty on three counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and possession of child sexual abuse material, The Independent reports.

Case circumstances

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Williams sexually abused several children aged between 8 and 11. Prosecutors said the crimes took place at various locations, including fire stations where he volunteered, at work, and at home.

Prosecutors also said that a video involving a child was found on the convicted man’s phone. The investigation began after the mother of one of the victims contacted police with information disclosed to her by the child. Law enforcement officers subsequently identified other victims.

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Sentence and additional punishment

Williams previously served as a part-time police officer with the New Roads Police Department, from October 2017 to May 2019. He was arrested in July 2024. A panel of 12 jurors found him guilty after a four-day trial, deliberating for 39 minutes.

Each of the three first-degree rape convictions carries a mandatory life sentence. District Attorney Tony Clayton also filed a motion for an additional punishment of castration due to the severity of the crimes.

Chemical castration involves the use of prescription drugs to lower testosterone levels and suppress sexual desire; unlike a surgical procedure, it is reversible. Louisiana is the only U.S. state where the law permits the surgical castration of people convicted of certain sexual crimes against children under the age of 15, but the state Department of Corrections said in September that it had never used such a procedure.

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