A court in the U.S. state of Louisiana has temporarily barred Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood and other prediction market operators from offering event contracts to state residents. The restriction will remain in force until November 22, although the court may extend it, UPI reports.

State authorities' filing

State district court Judge Jeffrey Johnson issued the ruling several hours after Louisiana Attorney General Liz Merrill filed a court petition against 30 corporate entities. State authorities accuse them of violating Louisiana gambling laws.

In his ruling, Johnson noted that the attorney general's petition contains allegations of violations of a law that prohibits unauthorized online gambling, as well as other state laws. In the judge's assessment, the companies' activities described in the petition could cause immediate and irreparable harm to the state and its residents.

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Operators' position

Johnson issued the temporary ruling without hearing the defendants' arguments. A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for November 30.

Kalshi's head of litigation, Jovi Dadai, said that the company had filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Louisiana. According to him, the operation of federally regulated exchanges falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the federal government.

The Prediction Markets Coalition called Louisiana's lawsuit an attempt to extend the state's authority over markets regulated by federal authorities. Cody Carbone, CEO of the industry association Digital Chamber, also criticized the lawsuit.

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