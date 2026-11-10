Malaysia’s High Court has allowed former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest in Kuala Lumpur. He must remain at an address in the Taman Duta area until 23 August 2028, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New court decision

On 6 November, Razak left Kajang Prison after his party paid a fine of 50 million ringgit, or about $12.3 million. Payment of the fine was a condition for implementing the house arrest decision.

However, several hours later, Razak was returned to prison after the attorney general temporarily blocked his transfer, citing the need for additional legal clarification. Following the attorney general’s statement, the High Court overturned the previous order for his release upon payment of the fine and replaced it with a ruling for him to continue serving the reduced sentence under house arrest.

Pardon and other sentences

Razak has been in prison since August 2022, when Malaysia’s highest court upheld his conviction for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in the SRC International case. SRC International was a former subsidiary of the state investment fund 1MDB.

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In 2024, Malaysia’s Pardons Board reduced Razak’s original 12-year sentence to six years and the fine from 210 million to 50 million ringgit. In September 2026, Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, granted him a conditional pardon that provided for house arrest after payment of the court-imposed fine.

The house arrest applies only to the reduced sentence in the first case. It does not cover a separate 15-year sentence imposed on Razak in December 2025 in a second major case linked to the 1MDB scandal. The former head of government is appealing that verdict.

The situation triggered a public dispute between the royal palace and the attorney general’s office over the implementation of the pardon order. The palace said that the authority to grant pardons is a royal prerogative, while the attorney general’s office explained its actions by the need to clarify the legal implications of the previous court ruling.

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