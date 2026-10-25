A federal court in Mexico found sufficient grounds to continue criminal proceedings against César Jáuregui Moreno, the former prosecutor of the state of Chihuahua, in a treason case. The decision was made at the Altiplano federal prison complex in Almoloya de Juárez on October 25, 2026. Jáuregui was kept in custody pending further investigation.

As The Rio Times reports, Judge Ricardo Alfonso Santos Dorantes announced the decision after a closed hearing. Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office presented about 150 pieces of evidence, while the defense insisted that they do not establish the former official’s responsibility.

Case circumstances

The case is linked to an operation against an underground drug laboratory that took place in April 2026 in El Pinal, Morelos municipality, in the state of Chihuahua. After the raid, a vehicle from the convoy plunged into a ravine and exploded. The head of the state investigative agency, Pedro Román Oseguera Cervantes, his guard Manuel Genaro Méndez Montes, and two U.S. citizens were killed.

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Prosecutors claim that Jáuregui allowed foreign personnel to operate without proper authorization in operations that fall under the jurisdiction of federal forces. Mexican media cited by the publication described the two deceased Americans as CIA agents working undercover. At the same time, the cited statements by prosecutors referred to them only as foreign personnel, and no confirmation from the U.S. government was provided.

Defense position and possible penalty

Jáuregui’s lawyers, José Ramón Flores and Héctor Villasana, said that the prosecution’s evidence is not convincing. According to Villasana, among the 80–90 testimonies in the case materials, none directly point to his client. The defense plans to challenge the detention through amparo proceedings, a constitutional mechanism for the protection of rights.

Under Article 123 of Mexico’s Federal Criminal Code, treason is punishable by imprisonment from five to 40 years, as well as a fine of up to 50,000 pesos. The court’s decision is not a verdict and does not mean that Jáuregui has been found guilty.

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