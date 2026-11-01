Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to introduce, within three months, a regulatory framework for the controlled commercial cultivation and production of cannabis for medical, scientific, agricultural, horticultural and industrial purposes. This was reported by Kathmandu Post.

Licensing and oversight

The court ordered the authorities to develop rules, standards and procedures to implement the Narcotic Drugs Control Act of 1976. The new provisions must regulate the licensing of cannabis cultivation, production, processing, storage, use, sale, distribution, import and export for the specified purposes.

The decision was issued on May 18, 2025, by a panel of judges Nahakul Subedi and Til Prasad Shrestha following a petition filed by lawyer Saroj Adhikari and other petitioners. The full text of the verdict was published recently.

The court noted that the government had long failed to use its authority to develop the rules required for the practical implementation of the law. In the court’s view, this hindered the regulation of cannabis cultivation and use.

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Recreational use separately

The Supreme Court stressed that the mechanism must provide for strict oversight: allowing licensed cultivation and production while preventing illegal cultivation, production, manufacturing and distribution.

The rules must comply with national legislation and the 1961 UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, including its provisions on the control and supervision of cannabis cultivation.

Regarding recreational cannabis use, the court noted that current legislation does not explicitly provide for it. The court drew the attention of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to the need for broader consultations with experts and stakeholders before possible amendments to the law, taking into account Nepal’s social, economic and cultural context.

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