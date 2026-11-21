A court in The Hague has banned Chinese carmaker BYD from importing, manufacturing, selling and conducting other commercial activities involving the Ti7 SUV in the European Union. The court ruled that the model’s design infringes the EU-registered design of the Land Rover Defender, Motor1 reports.

Defender design becomes subject of dispute

The BYD Ti7 is a five- or seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that the company unveiled in China last year and is preparing to launch on international markets. Jaguar Land Rover drew attention to its boxy body, vertical windows, flat roofline and spare wheel at the rear of the vehicle.

In court, BYD insisted that the models differ in their headlights, grille, bumpers, hood, windows and wheel arches. However, the court ruled that these differences do not alter the overall impression created by the two vehicles.

The ruling states that the Defender’s distinctive features include rounded sides and corners, a panel in the rear body pillar, rounded wheel-arch cutouts, a continuous glazing line and the overall silhouette. Jaguar Land Rover referred to its 2018 EU design registration, completed before the public debut of the current-generation Defender.

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Fines and intention to appeal the ruling

BYD’s European divisions must cease the infringement within one week of receiving the ruling. For non-compliance, the court set a fine of €100,000 for each day or part of a day of infringement. Alternatively, Jaguar Land Rover may choose to claim €25,000 for each infringement, but the total amount may not exceed €10 million.

The Ti7 is not yet sold in the EU, and BYD told the court that it has no specific plans to launch the model on this market. At the same time, the company did not commit not to enter the European market, which became one of the grounds for the ban.

The ruling is preliminary: Jaguar Land Rover has six months to initiate main proceedings. The court also refused to impose a ban in the United Kingdom and found that it has no jurisdiction over BYD UK. BYD stated that the Ti7 is the result of its independent design work and does not infringe Jaguar Land Rover’s rights, and intends to appeal the ruling.

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