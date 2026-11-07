Nigeria’s Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of $163,592 in an alleged fraud case involving a U.S. law firm. The ruling, following an application by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was delivered by Justice M. S. Liman.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the court found that Nigerian businessman Akpasi Oziegbe failed to establish lawful ownership of the funds. The EFCC traced the money to a foreign currency account at United Bank for Africa opened in the name of Micoz Bluelink Enterprise.

Investigators’ version

According to the EFCC, Oziegbe impersonated Edward Campbell, a former employee of the U.S. company Applied Industrial Technologies who suffered an injury at work. On June 27, 2022, he allegedly contacted the law firm Steven J. Mandel & Co. on Campbell’s behalf, claiming that an agreed compensation payment had not been made.

The firm was told that Applied Industrial Technologies had issued a $165,157 check as compensation. The person posing as Campbell asked the lawyers to retain their fee and transfer the remaining amount to the specified bank account. On July 20, 2022, $163,592 was credited to it.

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Freezing of funds and court ruling

The following day, JPMorgan Chase Bank informed the lawyers that the check had been altered and was fraudulent. The law firm contacted Applied Industrial Technologies and also notified the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI.

UBA also flagged the transfer as suspicious and sought confirmation through its correspondent bank, Citi Bank. After the fraudulent nature of the transaction was confirmed, the bank placed a lien on the funds following JPMorgan Chase Bank’s request for the money to be returned.

In September 2024, the court froze the account, and in August 2025 it issued an interim forfeiture order and invited all interested parties to substantiate their claims. The EFCC said the funds should be transferred to Steven J. Mandel & Co. through the federal government of Nigeria. The commission had earlier declared Oziegbe wanted in connection with the alleged fraud.

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