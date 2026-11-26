Germany’s Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that membership in an organization merely suspected of extremism is not in itself grounds for revoking a gun permit. The decision concerns two Bavarian politicians from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party who had previously belonged to the Junge Alternative youth organization, Tagesschau reports.

Cases involving AfD politicians

The court considered three cases, including lawsuits by Bavarian state parliament member Christoph Rätscher and Oskar Lipp, the head of the AfD faction in the city council of Haar near Munich. In 2022, the year relevant to the consideration of the lawsuits, both were members of Junge Alternative, then AfD’s youth organization.

That year, the Bavarian branch of Junge Alternative was under surveillance on suspicion of extremist activities. Authorities revoked Rätscher’s weapons ownership card for sport shooting and Lipp’s small permit to carry blank-firing, gas and signal weapons. Their lawsuits had previously been upheld by the Higher Administrative Court of Bavaria in Munich.

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The Federal Administrative Court agreed with this conclusion: to revoke a permit, it must be established that the organization actually pursues objectives that contradict the constitution. The mere status of an organization suspected of extremism is insufficient.

Ruling on a Reichsbürger

At the same time, the court dismissed the lawsuit of a man classified as belonging to the Reichsbürger movement. The court noted that he does not recognize Germany’s legal order, so the ban on acquiring and possessing weapons remains in force. Such a restriction is possible to prevent danger, particularly when a person does not consider weapons legislation binding on them.

At the federal level, Junge Alternative was classified in 2023 as an unequivocally right-wing extremist organization, and it dissolved itself in March 2025. In May 2025, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution also classified the AfD as an unequivocally right-wing extremist force. However, in February 2026, the Administrative Court of Cologne temporarily prohibited the agency from calling the party such until the completion of proceedings on the main case at first instance.

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