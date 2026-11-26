Germany’s Federal Court of Justice ruled that landlords may prohibit tenants from installing solar panels on balconies only in exceptional cases. The case concerns compact plug-in solar installations designed to be placed on balconies. Tagesschau reports on the court’s decision.

Right to balcony installations

Since October 2024, tenants in Germany have had a legal right to install such devices in their homes. The law allows landlords to object to installation only when it is unacceptable to them. The purpose of these rules is to promote the development of renewable energy.

The legal dispute arose after a tenant in Saxony installed a solar panel on a balcony. The housing cooperative, which was the landlord, agreed to the installation but set the condition that the device should not disrupt the building’s external appearance. The cooperative feared that different panels on balconies would create a visually inconsistent picture and could dazzle other people through reflected sunlight.

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Cooperative’s objections rejected

The tenant installed the equipment without complying with the cooperative’s requirements. The cooperative then demanded that the device be removed and went to court. The Federal Court of Justice rejected its objections, noting that the legislature had deliberately provided for the possibility of installing such solar systems without significant obstacles.

The court also stressed that any possible dazzling of other people must be specifically proven, and the interference itself must be substantial to justify a prohibition. Concerns about the appearance of the building alone are not sufficient grounds to ban a balcony solar installation. The case number is VIII ZR 248/25.

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