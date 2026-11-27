The Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany has declared invalid a clause in Vodafone’s general terms and conditions that gave the operator the right to unilaterally change contract terms. The court also ordered the company to stop using the clause, Der Spiegel reports.

The Federal Association of Consumer Organisations in Germany filed the lawsuit against Vodafone. The organisation considered the provision unacceptable for customers and contrary to civil law standards.

Lawsuit over tariff increases

Since spring 2023, Vodafone has increased fees under many fixed internet service contracts by 5 euros per month. As a result, the consumer association filed a collective action with the Higher Regional Court of Hamm. More than 121,000 people have already joined it.

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Consumer rights advocates seek to secure refunds, plus interest, of money that Vodafone may have received without proper grounds. According to them, whether a contract remains in force does not affect the possibility of seeking compensation. Other Vodafone customers may also join the collective action.

The ruling has not yet entered into force

The Düsseldorf court referred to a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union issued in September. The European court stated that providers do not have an automatic right to unilaterally change contract terms.

At the same time, the Düsseldorf court’s ruling does not determine whether Vodafone’s tariff increases themselves in 2023 were lawful. The company said it is analysing the ruling and its possible consequences. Vodafone may file a complaint with the Federal Court of Justice against the refusal to allow an appeal on points of law. A hearing in the collective action at the Hamm court is scheduled for November 3, 2027.

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