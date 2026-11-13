A federal court in New York, United States, has rejected a motion by two US divisions of FIFA that sought to prevent UEFA from gathering evidence concerning the actions of Gianni Infantino, president of the international football federation. The case concerns a proposed plan to involve private investors in FIFA’s commercial interests in the World Cup and other tournaments, Deutsche Welle reports.

Court ruling

Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York ruled that FIFA’s US entities do not have a direct, substantial and legally protectable interest in the case. In an eight-page ruling, the judge noted that neither these entities nor FIFA itself, according to the case materials, are expected to be parties to a possible criminal proceeding.

UEFA filed a request for evidence disclosure in August. The confederation said it seeks to secure Infantino’s removal from office and will file a criminal complaint in Switzerland if it finds evidence of financial wrongdoing. Following the court’s decision, UEFA may submit requests for the production of documents related to the deal.

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FIFA Forward Enterprise plan

UEFA seeks to obtain documents from US bank JP Morgan and investment company Thrive Capital, owned by Joshua Kushner. The confederation has, in particular, raised questions about how Thrive Capital was selected to lead a group of investors.

Infantino proposed creating FIFA Forward Enterprise to manage FIFA’s commercial interests in the World Cup and other competitions, with the possibility of selling minority stakes to private investors. The plan, unveiled in July, was rejected by three continental football confederations, while UEFA threatened to boycott future FIFA tournaments if it was not scrapped.

According to DW, FIFA’s 211 member associations were offered $20 million, or €18.1 million, each for approving the project. In August, Infantino ultimately abandoned the plan. FIFA’s lawyers said the court did not consider the merits of UEFA’s request and that no documents are currently required to be provided.

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