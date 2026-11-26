A New York State court in the United States has ordered Cynthia and Eddy Petion, the founders of crypto trading company NovaTechFx and mining firm AWS Mining, to pay $1.37 billion. The ruling concerns fraudulent schemes that affected hundreds of thousands of investors in various countries, including 11,000 New York State residents, CoinDesk reports.

Attorney General’s lawsuit

The court ruling was issued following a lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed with the state Supreme Court in June 2024. According to her office, NovaTech and AWS Mining recruited investors through church prayer groups, social media and WhatsApp chats, promising high returns from cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading.

James’s office said that the schemes, among other things, targeted Haitian refugees and immigrant families. The attorney general said that NovaTech recruited people through religious and community groups, promising them a better life and depriving them of their savings.

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Other defendants in the case

The attorney general’s office also secured payments of nearly $6 million from four other individuals involved in the scheme. All of them were permanently banned from working in securities, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, NovaTech raised approximately $650 million from more than 200,000 investors between 2019 and 2023. In August 2024, the SEC charged the company with fraud. NovaTech ceased operations in May 2023 after investors encountered difficulties withdrawing funds. In August 2025, Cynthia and Eddy Petion were banned from working in securities, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

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