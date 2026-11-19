The International Court of Justice in The Hague has ruled that Myanmar committed acts of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during the so-called clearance operations nearly ten years ago. The court concluded that these actions fall under the UN Genocide Convention and were committed with the intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in Myanmar, The Guardian reports.

Ruling after seven years of proceedings

The Gambia filed the case against Myanmar on behalf of Rohingya victims. The case was based, among other things, on statements regarded as indicating genocidal intent, as well as patterns of military conduct during attacks in Rakhine State. These included killings of people attempting to flee and preventing their return.

Myanmar’s military campaign in 2016–2017 forced more than 700,000 predominantly Muslim Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. Refugees reported mass killings of adults and children, gang rapes and the burning of villages. In January, the court heard testimony behind closed doors from victims who had arrived from camps in Bangladesh.

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The situation of the Rohingya

More than one million Rohingya people still live in Bangladesh, in the world’s largest refugee settlement. In predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, fewer than 600,000 Rohingya are estimated to remain.

Myanmar’s authorities denied genocide and said the military operations were directed against an armed Rohingya group that carried out guerrilla attacks. At the same time, the International Court of Justice, whose rulings are binding, has no mechanism for directly enforcing them. Its orders may carry diplomatic weight and influence international action, including sanctions.

This is the first ruling by the court in which a state has been directly found responsible for genocide. Previously, in cases concerning crimes during the Balkan wars, the court did not establish direct state responsibility for genocide, although Serbia was found responsible for failing to prevent and punish the genocide in Srebrenica.

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