Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court will hear a public-interest petition on November 6 seeking to restrict access to social media for children under the age of 16. Notices of the hearing, to be conducted by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, have been sent to the federal government and other respondents.

Composition of the bench and the petition

The bench also includes Justices Rozi Khan Barrech and Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. Earlier, Justice Farooq set aside the decision of the court office, which had declared the petition inadmissible. He allowed the appeal and ordered a hearing on the application filed by two Supreme Court lawyers — Sheraz Zaka and Moin Akhtar.

As Dawn reports, the petitioners argue that Pakistani children encounter cyberbullying, potentially addictive platform design, sexualized content, and the glorification of alcohol on social media. In their view, this harms children’s mental and moral development.

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Measures sought by the petitioners

The petition states that Pakistani legislation currently does not require age verification for access to social media. The applicants note that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 contains no specific restrictions for users under the age of 16.

The petitioners ask the court to order the government to amend this law by introducing age verification and restrictions on social media access for persons under 16. They also demand that the electronic media regulator PEMRA more strictly monitor compliance with content standards during hours when children may watch television programs. Separately, the petition calls for government coordination with social platforms on parental controls, as well as measures concerning children who do not attend school or have dropped out.

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