A court in Karachi, Pakistan, has accepted the final indictment in the case of the fire at the Gul Plaza shopping centre and rejected a plea to add murder and terrorism charges to the case. South District judicial magistrate Aasim Aslam made the decision on Wednesday, Dawn reports.

Plea by five shop owners

The plea was filed by five shop owners, who asked for murder and terrorism charges to be included in the initial police report. The court rejected it while accepting the documents prepared by the second investigator in the case.

The fire at the shopping centre broke out on the night of January 17. It was extinguished for nearly two days. According to the publication, at least 73 people died and more than 1,100 shops were destroyed.

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Who the investigation named among the accused

The investigation materials name four members of the Gul Plaza management committee: Tanveer Pasha, Amar Ismail, Muhammad Ramazan and Muhammad Amin. The case also involves Naimatullah, the owner of an artificial flower shop, and his 11-year-old son.

The investigator stated that the investigation established signs of criminal negligence and carelessness on the part of the named accused. They have been charged, among other things, with unintentional homicide, causing harm through negligent acts, damaging property by fire, and negligent handling of fire or flammable substances. The case lists 87 prosecution witnesses.

In the indictment, the investigation found no negligence on the part of the Sindh Building Control Authority, the fire service, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and the district administration. Police filed a previous indictment in July, but the court rejected it and ordered a more thorough investigation under the supervision of a deputy superintendent of police.

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