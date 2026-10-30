Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court has issued guidelines for land revenue authorities, including the Punjab Board of Revenue, to prevent delays in land consolidation disputes. The decision was made after hearing a case whose proceedings began in 1979 and lasted more than four decades, Dawn reports.

The case must not be delayed

Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan stated that land consolidation proceedings must be completed promptly — within the time limits set by law or within a reasonable period. According to him, lengthy proceedings undermine the purpose of consolidation: rationalizing land holdings and ensuring certainty of owners’ property rights.

The court heard Khalikus Zaman’s civil petition before a two-judge bench that also included Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The bench set aside the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench’s decision of September 26, 2024, which had remanded the case to the land revenue authority.

The High Court initially concluded the proceedings through an order passed with the consent of the parties. This wording was later changed: an order of November 18, 2024, removed from the judgment the statement that the respondents’ representatives had raised no objection. The Federal Constitutional Court noted that, after this part was removed, the issue of the parties’ consent no longer arose.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requirements for land revenue authorities

The court stated that the Lahore High Court should have considered the case on its merits and assessed the documentary evidence, rather than returning it to the land revenue authorities’ system. It also noted that the previous decision of September 26, 2024, had already been implemented by those authorities.

The new guidelines stipulate that officials must avoid unjustified adjournments and administrative delays, while recording the reasons for unavoidable delays. The parties to a dispute must be given a fair opportunity to be heard, and all decisions must be based on the case materials and contain convincing reasoning.

The court also stressed that final lawful decisions cannot be reviewed without powers expressly provided by law, and binding judicial directions must be implemented without delay. The Senior Member of the Punjab Board of Revenue was tasked with monitoring the timely consideration of old cases and ensuring accountability for unjustified delays.

Read us on