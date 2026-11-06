The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan said that a mechanism for visiting imprisoned PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan already exists. The court was considering a petition from members of the National Dialogue Committee, who asked to be allowed to meet Khan in prison, Dawn reports.

Requests will be considered under the existing mechanism

Judge Umair Majid Malik noted that future requests for prison visits would be considered in accordance with the existing mechanism. The court will then make the necessary decisions. During the hearing, the court also considered objections from the court registry regarding the submitted petition.

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Applicants pledged to comply with the rules

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry assured the court that the applicants would strictly comply with the standard operating procedures or mechanism established by the court. According to him, they would also not make media statements after a possible visit.

The judge pointed out that the registry had already indicated the existence of a mechanism for such visits. He also questioned the legal grounds on which the applicants insist on their right to meet Khan. The applicants included former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Mahmood Baqi Molvi, and barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif.

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