Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court, dismissing an NBP employee’s workplace harassment complaint, applied a narrow interpretation of the definition in force before January 2022. The ruling does not overturn the provision currently in force after the amendment, which covers not only conduct of an explicitly sexual nature but also gender-based discrimination, Dawn reports.

Before January 2022, the law on the protection of women against harassment at the workplace defined harassment as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, verbal or written communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature, as well as sexually demeaning attitudes. The definition also covered attempts to punish a complainant for refusing such requests or making such requests a condition of employment.

What the amendment changed

In January 2022, gender-based discrimination was added to the definition. It may not be sexual in nature but may be linked to discriminatory or prejudicial ideas and result in discriminatory conduct toward the complainant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Application to earlier cases

According to the column’s author, the expanded definition is not retroactive and applies to actions after the amendment was introduced. Therefore, complaints concerning events before 2022 are considered under the previous definition, which the Federal Constitutional Court interpreted as covering only explicitly sexual harassment.

In 2021, Pakistan’s Supreme Court in the case of Nadia Naz v. President of Pakistan also reached a narrow conclusion regarding the old definition. While reviewing the case in 2023, the Supreme Court stated that the original wording was broad enough to cover gender discrimination. In the Dawn author’s view, such an interpretation would effectively make the 2022 amendment redundant.

The author also considers the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling erroneous because, in the author’s assessment, evidence presented at earlier stages of proceedings before the Islamabad High Court and the ombudsperson indicated the clearly sexual nature of the conduct toward the complainant. At the same time, the current version of the law, which includes gender discrimination, remains in force for cases after the 2022 amendment.

Read us on