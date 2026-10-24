An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, has ordered human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Hazir-Mazari and her husband, lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, to provide explanations under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The hearing in the case was held at Adiala Jail, Dawn reports.

Refusal to provide explanations

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the hearing until October 26 after both defendants refused to provide explanations during the October 24 hearing. Hadi Ali Chattha requested that a state-appointed lawyer make a statement on their behalf.

The judge replied that the procedure under Section 342 requires answers from the defendants themselves. Imaan Zainab Hazir-Mazari stated that she would not provide explanations under this section. The judge warned that if the couple fails to comply with the requirement, the order will state that no answer was submitted.

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Details of the case and defense motions

The couple is on trial in a 2024 case concerning an alleged breach of the security route of an international cricket team and incitement to public unrest. The couple is accused of removing barriers along the route, and they were formally charged on October 7.

At a previous hearing, the state-appointed lawyer cross-examined all prosecution witnesses. The court appointed Atif Mehmud as the state lawyer after defense lawyers did not cross-examine the witnesses; he replaced Taimur Janjua, who was removed from the case because of his previous conduct.

On October 24, the defense also asked the court not to issue a final decision until the Islamabad High Court considers a petition to transfer the case to another court. The defense also challenged the appointment of the state lawyer in the High Court.

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