Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court has ordered state authorities to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of dismissed employees and to regard the applicants as unconditionally and duly appointed beneficiary employees, The Express Tribune reports.

Binding nature of court rulings

In a 10-page ruling authored by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the court stressed that enforcing a judicial verdict is a constitutional duty, not a matter of goodwill on the part of the executive. According to the court, ignoring or delaying the implementation of a ruling constitutes a challenge to the very foundations of the legal system.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan considered the issue of implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling. The court noted that failure to enforce verdicts creates a dangerous precedent, may disrupt the balance between judicial authority and the protection of rights, and undermine public trust in the judicial system.

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Employees’ case

In December 2021, Pakistan’s Supreme Court, acting on its own initiative, reinstated thousands of public employees who had been dismissed following its earlier ruling striking down the 2010 law on the reinstatement of dismissed employees.

The Federal Constitutional Court asked whether the December 17, 2021 ruling had been fully implemented and whether its non-enforcement could amount to contempt of court. The court also indicated that the conditions for beneficiary employees had been revoked or weakened by the relevant department due to the passage of time and its inaction, rather than through any fault of the employees themselves.

The court expressed concern over the employers’ inaction but said that, at this stage, it would refrain from taking more active measures in view of the overall circumstances.

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