Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court has halted hearings at the Peshawar High Court in cases concerning the detention of PTI party members and activists under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO). The decision was made after the imposition of a state of emergency and governor’s rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dawn reports.

Constitutional court decision

The relevant order was issued by a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin. Justice Aamer Farooq was also a member of the bench.

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Challenge to interim bail

The bench considered a number of petitions challenging the interim release of detainees on bail. The Peshawar High Court granted it subject to bail bonds of 100,000 Pakistani rupees for each detainee.

The next hearing in these cases at the Peshawar High Court was scheduled for November 12. Earlier, the court issued interim orders because the provincial authorities had not submitted a report explaining the reasons and circumstances of the detention of PTI activists.

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