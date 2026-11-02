The Electoral Court in Bloemfontein, South Africa, ordered the removal of Sivuyile Jakwin Tshikila’s name from the candidate list of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in Ward 03 of the Raymond Mhlaba Municipality in the Eastern Cape province. The court ordered the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to prevent votes from being cast for him in Wednesday’s local elections, TimesLIVE reports.

Claim of lack of consent

Judge Modiba Shongwe noted that Tshikila’s case was unusual: in other similar disputes, applicants sought to have their names added to candidate lists, whereas Tshikila asked for his name to be removed because he had not given consent.

According to the court, Tshikila left the EFF before the party submitted his name. He said that he only learned on September 16 that he had been nominated by a party of which he was no longer a member. The former local EFF leader in the Amathole and KwaMaqoma areas stated that he had not agreed to take part in the elections, had not signed nomination documents, and had not authorized the party to use his name.

Tshikila also told the court that he believed the documents concerning his nomination had been submitted fraudulently. According to the ruling, he filed a report with police in KwaMaqoma over possible document forgery and fraud.

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EFF position and new ballots

The EFF did not dispute Tshikila’s claim and did not provide the court with an explanation of why his name appeared among the candidates. The court stressed that a political party cannot force a person to stand for election without their consent, as this may harm their dignity and expose them to public attention and possible attacks.

EFF Eastern Cape regional coordinator Veronica Mente said she would not comment on the ruling until she had reviewed it. At the same time, she said the party had received information that Tshikila initially accepted the nomination and then withdrew after the deadline for changes to IEC lists had passed. She also said that, according to the party’s information, his EFF membership remained active.

The court ordered new ballots to be printed for Ward 03 if this was possible before special voting began on Monday. IEC deputy communications head David Mandaha said the commission had already reprinted 4,200 ballots without Tshikila’s name.

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